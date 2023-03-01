MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Montgomery County, scoping out 21 businesses. Police say one business was not in compliance, resulting in one person being arrested and charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, for allegedly selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21.
The business not in compliance:
- Stewart’s, 1455 State Rt 5s, Amsterdam, NY 12010
The following businesses were in compliance:
- Country Farms, 40 W Grand Street, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428
- Dollar General, 174 W. Grand Street, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428
- Price Chopper, 6025 NY SR 5, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428
- Winner’s Liquor Mart, 115 Palatine Plaza, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428
- Sunoco, 1 Main Street, Nelliston, NY 13410
- Save a Lot, 19 River Steet, Fort Plain, NY 13339
- Stewart’s, 95 Main Street, Fort Plain, NY 13339
- Wrath of Grapes, 51 Hancock Street, Fort Plain, NY 13339
- Sunoco, 39 Riverside Drive, Fultonville, NY 12072
- Pilot, 164 Riverside Drive, Fultonville, NY 12072
- Dutch Mart Exxon Mobil, 218 State Rt 30, Amsterdam, NY 12010
- Valley View Mart, 1375 State Rt 5, Amsterdam, NY 12010
- Stewart’s, 132 Market Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010
- Fastrac, 138 Market Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010
- Stewart’s, 19 E Main, Fort Johnson, NY 12070
- Mobil, 40 E Main, Fonda, NY 12068
- Cumberland Farms, 29 W Main Street, Fonda, NY 12068
- Stewart’s, 38 W Main Street, Fonda, NY 12068
- Dollar General, 41 W Main Street, Fonda, NY 12068
- Stewart’s, 6 E Grand Street, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428
During these investigations, businesses were checked with a trooper wearing plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives.