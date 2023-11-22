AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 51-year-old Amsterdam man faces charges following an investigation into multiple overnight vandalisms. Brian C. Lebron was arrested for criminal mischief in the second and third degree.

Amsterdam Police were notified of a vehicle vandalism on East Main Street at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, November 13. The incident reportedly happened overnight. Responding officers located three vehicles with shattered windows and/or windshields. The damage to the vehicles totals nearly $4K.

Police also discovered six buildings with smashed windows. Bricks were located and recovered as evidence. The buildings were along the corridor of Main Street, Chuctanunda Street, Church Street, and East Main Street. The damage totals over $13K.

Surveillance footage identified Lebron as the suspect. He was taken into custody on the 19th in the area of Church Street. Lebron was released with an appearance ticket to Amsterdam City Court at a later date.