Police: 6 arrested for narcotics sales in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Montgomery County Drug Task Force, has arrested six people on November 15 after a months-long investigation. Police said the arrests come after they executed arrest warrants related to narcotics sales in Western Montgomery County.

Arrests:

Timothy M. Hart, 38, of Palatine Bridge

William R. Diefendorf, 48, of Palatine Bridge

Kyle M. Jump, 24, of Fort Plain

Jacob D. Nellis, 20, of Mayfield

Justin L. VanValkenburgh, 40, of Fort Plain

Aljabbar D. Crenshaw, 41, of Fultonville

Charges:

All expect Nellis have been charged with:

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Nellis has been charged with:

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (felony)

All were taken into custody and processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Diefendorf, VanValkenburgh, Nellis and Jump were arraigned and released to reappear at a later date.

Hart was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility with bail set $5,000 cash or $10,000 secured bond. He was charged on a separate unrelated felony assault charge that occurred in Palatine on a previous date.

Crenshaw was arrested on November 16 and held for arraignment. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

The Montgomery County Drug Task Force included law enforcement officials from the Sheriff’s Office, the Amsterdam Police Department, the Fort Plain Police Department, the St. Johnsville Police Department, the Canajoharie Police Department and the New York State Police.