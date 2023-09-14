ROOT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A property owner accused of not reporting an oil spill settled criminal charges by accepting a plea agreement with a fine of $3,975. The defendant is working with DEC Spill Response Experts on cleaning the spill and agreed to pay for the cost of the cleanup.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, ECO Willson was notified of the spill on July 11. A resident reported smelling petroleum, and a visible sheen was observed on the surface of Lasher Creek.

The spill was traced upstream to a nearby business off State Highway 162. The property owner confirmed an equipment failure two days prior resulted in the loss of 200 gallons of fuel oil. He was ticketed for prohibited discharge of petroleum, failure to report a spill, and pollution of water in contravention of standards.