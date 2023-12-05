AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 35-year-old from Scranton, Pennsylvania, is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop on I-90 on Saturday. State Police charged Shane R. Wolf with criminal possession of cannabis in the first and second degree.

Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. Police located over ten pounds of cannabis and more than two pounds of concentrated cannabis in the vehicle.

The drugs reportedly belonged to Wolf, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Police seized the drugs and released the driver. Wolf was arraigned at the Mohawk Town Court and released on his own recognizance.