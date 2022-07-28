CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A pedestrian will need to be airlifted to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Canajoharie Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Officials first reported the crash around 8:15 a.m.

Emergency personnel are still working at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Church Street and Main Street. The public is asked to avoid the area, as traffic delays are expected. Also, officials said to avoid Dutchtown Plaza in Palatine Bridge, as a helicopter will be landing there.

This is a breaking news situation, and updates will be provided as we hear more. Stick with NEWS10 as this story develops.