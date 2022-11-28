AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man who allegedly sent sexual content to a child broke out of a police car on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Amsterdam Police Department. Officers first heard of the alleged sex crimes on Oct. 26, 2022, when the victim’s parents told them that a man had been sending their child inappropriate messages and photographs.

An investigation led police to Anthony S. Ropas, 26. After gathering evidence, officers arrested Ropas at a house on Vanderveer Street on Tuesday, November 22.

While Ropas was being transported to police headquarters, he broke the window of the police car and was able to jump out, police said. He allegedly ran into a nearby parking lot, still in cuffs, and was quickly caught.

Charges:

First-degree disseminating indecent material to minors

First-degree sexual abuse

First-degree coercion

Second-degree escape

Third-degree criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a child

Ropas was processed at Amsterdam Police headquarters where he was arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge Lisa W. Lorman. He was then sent to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $25,000 cash bail.