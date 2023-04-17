AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the heels of the Amsterdam WingFest dates being announced, the City of Amsterdam has also released a list of participating restaurants for the annual event. Participating restaurants will offer one wing samples for $1, and event-goers will have the chance to vote on best on the best and hottest wings in the city.

The Rockton House

Lyon St. Bar and Grill

Good Fellas-Pizzeria

Creekside Tavern

Russo’s Bar & Grill

Bosco’s Family Restaurant

G’s Famous Lemon Cookies

Sharpshooters Billiards & Sports Pub

Joe’s Family Restaurant

The Polish American Veterans

Fresh Basil

DomAdi’s Deli

Guge’s Dogs

Herk’s Tavern

Lorenzo’s Southside

Parillo’s Armory Grill

Southside Slice

Shorty’s Southside

Miss Blues Pet Boutique

The WingFest will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 6 p.m.

“I can’t think of a more helpful and enjoyable way for Amsterdam residents to spend their Saturday,” said Mayor Michael Cinquanti. “First, they get to work up an appetite in the morning, by participating in one of our City’s Spring Clean-up projects, and then in the afternoon, they get to fill themselves up with delicious chicken wings served by our amazing group of locally owned restaurants. Our city wins, our local restaurants win, and best of all we get to spend the day with family and friends!”