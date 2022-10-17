AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Rt. 5 in Amsterdam, between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road, was closed Monday morning after a fatal car crash. Officials with the county Sheriff’s Office encouraged commuters to plan alternate routes, as their investigation continued.

“There was a fatality, which is very sad,” Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith confirmed to NEWS10. “We never want to see someone lose their life. It’s too early in the investigation to say anything as far as the cause or specifics regarding it, but we will continue the investigation throughout the day.”

Route 5 reopened shortly after 6 a.m. The crash should not impact the morning commute.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not yet been released. No further information was available early Monday.