AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Route 5 will be closed between Pearl Street and Church Street in Amsterdam. The state Department of Transportation said the closure is necessary so that crews can build a roundabout.

Officials expect the road to stay closed through early October. Motorists will be directed to signed detours using eastbound State Route 5 and Church Street.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in those areas could result in the suspension of your driver’s license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, or visit the 511NY website. For the latest traffic trends in the Capital Region, check out NEWS10’s online traffic tracker.