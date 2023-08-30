FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s opening day at the 2023 Fonda Fair! The 182nd fair runs from August 30 through September 4.
Each day the gates open at 8 a.m. and the fair closes at 11 p.m. The Midway rides open at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and open at noon every other day.
General admission is $12. Kids between 6 and 11 years old get in for $2 and those under 6 years old get in for free. Parking costs $5.
Senior Citizen’s Day and Children’s Day are on Wednesday and Friday, which means seniors 62 years and older get in for $5 and kids 14 years and under get in for free. Monday is Military & First Responder’s Day, which means all military and first responders in uniform or with ID get in for free.
Attractions
- 4-H competitions
- Animal shows
- Talent shows
- Rodeo
- Tractor Pulls
- Truck Pulls
- Baby contests
- 4×4 Trucks and side-by-side drag racing
- Bicycle giveaways
- Demolition Derby
- Barnyard Olympics
- Fireworks
- Convoy For A Cause Parade
Daily events
- Midway Rides
- MR. SCRIBBLES
- Rosaire’s Royal Racers (Racing Pigs)
- On Exhibit All Week: Heather Brook’s Clydesdale’s – Hitched Daily
- Sand Sculpture
- Living History Exhibit: Blacksmith and Paper Marbling
- Gas Up Engine Display
- Shooting Stars Dance Group
- Adirondack Dream Catcher Pony Rides
Music
- Emily Barker (Karaoke & DJ) Karaoke Contests, daytime daily
- Vinny Michaels Band, August 31 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Skeeter Creek, September 1 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Big Sky Country, September 2 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Whiskey Creek, September 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Emily Barker Karaoke Finals, September 4
To view the full schedule of events, you can visit the Fonda Fair website. The fair takes place at the Fonda Fairgrounds at 21 Bridge Street.