FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s opening day at the 2023 Fonda Fair! The 182nd fair runs from August 30 through September 4.

Each day the gates open at 8 a.m. and the fair closes at 11 p.m. The Midway rides open at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and open at noon every other day.

General admission is $12. Kids between 6 and 11 years old get in for $2 and those under 6 years old get in for free. Parking costs $5.

Senior Citizen’s Day and Children’s Day are on Wednesday and Friday, which means seniors 62 years and older get in for $5 and kids 14 years and under get in for free. Monday is Military & First Responder’s Day, which means all military and first responders in uniform or with ID get in for free.

Attractions

4-H competitions

Animal shows

Talent shows

Rodeo

Tractor Pulls

Truck Pulls

Baby contests

4×4 Trucks and side-by-side drag racing

Bicycle giveaways

Demolition Derby

Barnyard Olympics

Fireworks

Convoy For A Cause Parade

Daily events

Midway Rides

MR. SCRIBBLES

Rosaire’s Royal Racers (Racing Pigs)

On Exhibit All Week: Heather Brook’s Clydesdale’s – Hitched Daily

Sand Sculpture

Living History Exhibit: Blacksmith and Paper Marbling

Gas Up Engine Display

Shooting Stars Dance Group

Adirondack Dream Catcher Pony Rides

Music

Emily Barker (Karaoke & DJ) Karaoke Contests, daytime daily

Vinny Michaels Band, August 31 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Skeeter Creek, September 1 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Big Sky Country, September 2 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Whiskey Creek, September 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Emily Barker Karaoke Finals, September 4

To view the full schedule of events, you can visit the Fonda Fair website. The fair takes place at the Fonda Fairgrounds at 21 Bridge Street.