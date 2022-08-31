FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 Fonda Fair officially opened on Wednesday. The fair runs from August 31 through September 5.

General admission tickets are $12. Children between 6 and 11 years old are $2 and children under 6 are free. Senior citizens 62 years and older, as well as children 14 and under, can get in for $5 on Wednesday and Friday. Firemen and military can get for free with proper ID on Monday.

The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day, with the rides opening at either 2 p.m. or noon depending on the day. Here’s the schedule of events for each day of the fair.

Daily events

MR. SCRIBBLES

Emily Barker (Karaoke & DJ) Karaoke Contests

Rosaire’s Royal Racers – Racing Pigs

Gizmo D. Robot – An Interactive Personality Robot

Heather Brook’s Clydesdales

Sand Sculpture

Living History Exhibit: Blacksmith; Paper Marbling

Gas Up Engine Display

Shooting Stars Dance Group

Adirondack Dream Catcher Pony Rides

August 31

Judging: Fruits & Vegetables Department at 8 a.m.

Open Poultry Show at 9 a.m.

Judging: Flowers, Grange, Creative Arts/Crafts at 10 a.m.

4-H Rabbit Judging at 10 a.m.

Out of Field Tractor Pull at 10 a.m.

4-H Dairy Showmanship Classes followed by 4-H Dairy Breed Judging at 10 a.m.

4-H Poultry Judging at 11 a.m.

Judging: Antique Department at 11 a.m.

Horse Costume Classes & Kick-Off Show at noon

Open Rabbit Show at 1 p.m.

Coleman Bros Midway opens at 2 p.m.

Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 4 p.m.

Bicycle and backpack drawing at 6 p.m. (Four bikes and backpacks to be given away)

Fonda Fair Talent Show at 6:30 p.m.

NYTPA Modified Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

Rodeo at 7 p.m.

Open Pack Driving, Goat Competition at 7 p.m.

Dairy Goat Milking Contest at 7 p.m.

September 1

Goat Milking from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

4-H Horse Show at 8 a.m.

4-H Beef Showmanship & Breed Classes at 10 a.m.

Open Class Beef Show – Breed Classes at 10:30 a.m.

Baby Contest: Birth to 1-year-old at 11 a.m.

4-H & Open Class Swine Show at 1:30 p.m.

Coleman Bros Midway Opens at 2 p.m.

Sr. Costume Classes & Kick-Off Show at 5 p.m.

4×4 Trucks and side-by-side DRAG racing at 7 p.m.

Dusk-till-Dawn to perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

September 2

Open Dairy Cattle Judging at 9 a.m.

4-H Dairy Goat Show and Open Dairy Goat Show at 10 a.m.

Baby Contest: 1 to 2 years old at 11 a.m.

Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon

4-Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pull at 1 p.m.

Mini/Pony In Hand Light Driving Show at 4 p.m.

Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 4 p.m.

Livestock Costume Class and Livestock Obstacle Course at 5 p.m.

Bicycle and backpack drawing at 6 p.m. (Four bikes and backpacks to be given away)

Little Britches Show at 7 p.m. Open to kids 5 years and under. Sign up by Thursday at 7 p.m.

4-Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pull at 7 p.m.

Big Sky to perform from 7 p.m to 11 p.m.

September 3

Gymkhana – NYSSHA Pointed Show at 9 a.m.

4-H Sheep Show & Meat & Fiber Goat Show at 10 a.m.

Open Sheep Show & Meat & Fiber Goat Show at 10 a.m.

Baby Contest: 3 and 4 years old at 11 a.m.

Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon

Demolition Derby – 6/8 cyl Big Car Heat at noon

Farm Bureau Giant Ice Cream Sundae at 1 p.m.

Demolition Derby – Team Derby, Trucks, Vans, Big Car Consi at 6 p.m.

Barnyard Olympics at 7 p.m. Open to all ages. Sign up by Thursday at 7 p.m.

Skeeter Creek to perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

September 4

Open Western Horse Show at 8 a.m.

ADGA Truck In Goat Show at 9 a.m.

9th Annual Convoy For A Cause Parade followed by Show & Shine at noon

Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon

Open English Horse Show at 1 p.m.

Semi-Truck Time Trials at 2 p.m.

4-H Master Showmanship Competition at 4 p.m.

Semi-Truck Awards Parade at 5 p.m.

Semi & 4-Wheel Drive Diesel Truck Pulls at 6 p.m.

Vegas Crush to perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

September 5