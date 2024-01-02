AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joseph Kellogg Jr., 27, was arrested following an investigation into shots fired reported on Divison Street. Police say multiple people were engaged in a dispute in the early hours of January 1 and that a gun was discharged.

Law enforcement gathered evidence and obtained witness accounts. A search warrant was granted for the residence where the incident occurred. During the search, a rifle and ammunition were recovered.

The resident, Joseph Kellogg Jr., was arrested on a warrant. Kellogg was arraigned on the following charges:

Reckless endangerment in the first-degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree

Menacing in the second-degree

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigations are ongoing. Additional arrests are possible. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond assisted in this case.