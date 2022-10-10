Old Navy in Amsterdam is set to open on October 12 (photo credit: Town of Amsterdam)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Old Navy is set to open in the Town of Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 12. The store is opening in the former Michael’s space at 240 Amsterdam Commons, next to Route 30 Wine and Liquor Depot.

According to the town, the Old Navy manager said the store will have lots of coupons available for customers that day. Many other businesses have opened or are planning to open in the town as well.

Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen, located along the Route 30 corridor at 120 Veeders Mill, is set to open on October 17 at 10 a.m. Chipotle opened next door at 110 Veeders Mill in June. A Starbucks is also planned at the entrance to Target Plaza.

Town Supervisor Thomas DiMezza told NEWS10 in March that new businesses have significantly increased sales tax for the town. The Route 30 corridor includes restaurants and other businesses such as Pizza Hut, Burger King, Subway, Dunkin’, Walmart, Kohls, Panera Bread, and Moe’s Southwest Grille.

The fast-food chain Five Guys opened on Route 30 at the end of 2020. DiMezza said Five Guys and the other businesses in town are always busy. “Our economy in the town is continuing to grow and I am very proud of my administration for all the work they do to sustain this growth,” said DiMezza.