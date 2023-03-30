AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Old Brick Furniture & Mattress Co. is opening its ninth retail showroom in Amsterdam. The store will be in the plaza with Market 32 and Walmart, and will be located in a 24,000-square-foot space that was formerly an OfficeMax.

“We have seen a consistent trend in our guest footprint coming from the Amsterdam, NY region,” said Michael Fiacco, Owner and President of Old Brick. “While we’re thankful for consumer willingness to commute to other Capital Region showrooms, with our value proposition and no-pressure shopping environment, we believe planting roots directly within the Amsterdam community, given the revitalization efforts there, will be an improvement to customer experience.”

The new showroom will feature Old Brick’s best sellers, a 50-bed mattress gallery, a central administrative cash-warp area, improved wayfinding signage, customer coffee bar, a shop online kiosk, and a Design Studio for custom furniture selections. The store will also create eight new jobs.

The showroom is tentatively scheduled to open in the early summer. Old Brick has other locations in Albany, Schenectady, Clifton Park, Queensbury, Bennington, Pittsfield, Rutland, and Manchester.