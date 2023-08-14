AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam officials are moving forward with plans to improve safety at Veteran’s Park.

The mayor said the city has a plan in place for increased police patrols and hopes to submit bids for surveillance cameras this week. The city engineer is also working on a proposal to build a new parking lot for the basketball courts.

The city is looking to improve safety after two shots fired incidents this summer: one during a basketball tournament and another during a family movie night.

Neither event was specifically targeted but both shootings let to safety concerns from neighbors.