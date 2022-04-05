AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A potentially deadly situation was avoided in Amsterdam when construction workers dug up old wires that were once used to detonate explosives. NEWS10 ABC photojournalist Chris Boehlke met up with the Amsterdam officer who was first on scene.

Patrolman Noah Western shared with NEWS10 the tense moments when he realized there could be a bomb beneath his feet.

“You never know when you come into work in a day, and you never know what you’re going to find or see or do, and so this was definitely a first,” he said.

Around 8 a.m. on March 31, crews were digging at a site on Route 5 in front of the Riverfront Center when they unearthed something that prompted a response by Amsterdam police and the New York State Police Bomb Unit. Officials later determined it was construction material that was commonly used in the 1970s.

“You never think you’ll come into work and they say, ‘Hey, can you go down here and look at a bunch of wires?’ and not really know what you’re dealing with at that time, you know,” Western said. “You know, an experience and a story to tell for life on end, and that’s another reason we sign up and do this job.”

