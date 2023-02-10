CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police is seeking the public’s help in the search for missing man, Kevin White, 41. Local law enforcement has been looking for White since his disappearance on January 12.

Canajoharie police Chief MacFadden explains they currently have no leads but White was seen walking onto the bridge and was never seen after. The NYS dive team is searching the Mohawk River with new technology in hopes to find White. Canajoharie police are working with NYSP and Montgomery County Sheriff’s department as well as all adjoining police departments looking for new leads.

White is described as 6’2,” about 185 pounds, with red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with information is asked to contact Canajoharie PD at (518) 673-3111, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500 or New York State Police at (518) 783-3211.