NYSP remember fallen VanNostrand on 2-year anniversary

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — November 27 is the two-year anniversary of the death of New York State Police Sgt. Jeremy VanNostrand. He died in a car accident in 2018.
In his honor, the New York State Police posted a tribute on Facebook:
