NYS seeking public comments for proposed solar farm in Montgomery County

FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Public Service Commission will hold two virtual public meetings on November 10 to receive comments about a proposed solar farm in the Town of Florida. The hearings are about a petition by High River Energy Center LLC for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) from the commission.

If the petition is issued, the CPCN would authorize High River to construct, own, and operate a solar farm of approximately 90 megawatts within the Town of Florida.

The project will occupy about 1,425 acres and will generate electricity and supply it to New York’s bulk electric transmission system with the use of PV panels. The project also includes inverters, fencing, access roads, buried collection lines, laydown/staging areas, a collection substation, and interconnection facilities.

The public hearings will be November 10 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The access codes for the virtual meetings can be found on the commission’s website. People can also join the hearing by phone by calling (518) 549-0500.

Those wishing to comment can make a statement on the record at hearings. You must register in advance of the hearing, either online or by phone. Participants can register electronically by 5 p.m. on November 8 or by calling 1-800-342-3330 by 5 p.m. on November 8.

Any person who would like to listen to the hearing without making a statement may access the hearing without pre-registering. The hearings will be livestreamed and available for viewing on the Department of Public Service YouTube channel.

Those who prefer not to present comments at a public statement hearing may provide comments in several other ways. Comments are requested by November 12, by mail, phone or online.

More information on the hearings and submitting public comments can be found on the Department of Public Service website.