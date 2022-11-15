AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some homes in Amsterdam will be without water on Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Wednesday due to water repair work. After the water turns back on, these homes will need to boil their water until further notice, said city officials.

Homes affected

Wilkes Avenue from Chapel Place to Evelyn Avenue

Evelyn Avenue from Wilkes Avenue to Harvard Avenue

Harvard Avenue from Evelyn Avenue to Henrietta Boulevard

Henrietta Boulevard from Harvard Avenue to Guy Park Avenue

Officials said residents in the surrounding areas may also have no or low water pressure. If you lose all water pressure, you should boil your water as well.

Residents in these areas should bring their water to a roaring boil for about one minute. If you have any questions, you can call the Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.