PALATINE BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Winners from the 2023 Dairy Products Competition were recently announced, with a Capital Region-based dairy farm taking home the gold for best chocolate milk in the state. Dygert Farms Creamery was named the best chocolate milk in the state.

The Dairy Products Competition looks at New York’s dairy industry to celebrate the best dairy producers and processors the state has to offer with gold or silver honors, as well as an award of excellence.

“Coming from a family of dairy farmers in Ireland, I am committed to continuing our historic support for New York’s dairy producers and processors,” Governor Hochul said. “Our dairy products are some of the finest in the world and these winners are a testament to our State – I encourage all New Yorkers to enjoy these delicious award-winning products.”