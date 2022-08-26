AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guge’s Dogs officially opened at 43 Bridge Street in Amsterdam on August 20. The owner, Joseph Gugliemelli, originally started the business after having lunch with a friend who thought it was something he’d be interested in.

Gugliemelli started up Guge’s Dogs as a small hot dog cart back in 2016. After about a year and a half, he upgraded to a concession trailer that made the rounds at local festivals and events.

In 2022, Gugliemelli decided to start looking for a permanent place to open. He found a few places that didn’t work out, and then he found the space on Bridge Street. “We all felt this was a great location for what I was looking to do,” said Gugliemelli.

Construction at the space started at the end of May, and after many delays in the construction process and the permit approvals, Gugliemelli said they were finally cleared to open in August.

The menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries, nachos, and even a variety of breakfast options. “My wife and I created the menu, always trying to keep it simple and affordable. We offer an all-beef hot dog, and many topping options which include our homemade meat sauce,” said Gugliemelli.

Amsterdam fan favorites include the Mexican Hot and french fries with gravy, said Gugliemelli. He has also expanded the menu to include a chicken sandwich and sausage with peppers and onions.

Guge’s Dogs is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s Facebook page.