AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plunder Gaming has opened at 2590 Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. The card shop officially opened on Friday, November 18.

The shop has Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards, binders, accessories, toys, and collectibles. It also has four card tables and two Wii U’s with games.

This is owner Shawn Schaffer’s first business after spending the last 20 years in the TV and film industry. Schaffer said he’s one of the only card game stores in Amsterdam.

He plans to host some events in the future, such as starting a Pokemon league and having Magic tournaments. Schaffer would also like to eventually move into a new space since this one is small and it’s restricted to the hours of the Riverfront Center.

Schaffer is also taking suggestions from customers about the shop. Plunder Gaming is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.