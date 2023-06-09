AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With disc golf continuing to grow in popularity around the area, a new course is being installed in Amsterdam’s Sassafrass Park. Dove Creek Disc Golf Course at Sassafrass Hollow will be an 18-hole course.

“Disc golf’s popularity has gone through the roof and Montgomery County is quickly becoming recognized as a destination for great courses and welcoming people,” said Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort. “Since we made our initial investments in the Burbine Forest Disc Golf Course, the response has been overwhelmingly positive from people across the region and beyond. I’m confident that disc golfers will soon find that same hospitality and excitement here at this new course.”

Burbine Forest Disc Golf Course was completed in 2020 and had its grand opening in June 2021. The course is currently the only one in Montgomery County. It’s located off Corbin Hill Road in Charleston.

Terry Hudson and Shawn Collins, local disc golf enthusiasts, approached the city and county about developing a new course after seeing the popularity of Burbine and other local courses. Montgomery County has provided $15,000 in seed funding to get the project underway.

“This is going to be a free outdoor activity with a minimal barrier of entry,” said Hudson. “I think it will be really great for kids and adults alike, to have tournaments, and also bring people from outside the area and support local businesses.”

Dove Creek Disc Golf Course at Sassafrass Hollow is expected to be completed will all 18 holes by August 2024. Nine baskets are set to be installed by August 2023.