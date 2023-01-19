FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort announces the appointment of Jeffery Kaczor to serve as the county’s Director of Emergency Services on January 19. Kaczor has been in the department for 12 years and will succeed Rick Sager, whose term expired at the end of 2022.

County Executive Ossenfort said, “I’m proud to name Jeffrey Kaczor Montgomery County’s Director of Emergency Services. Being there when an emergency strikes is one of our most difficult jobs in county government. Having worked with Jeff for many years I know he has the experience, understanding and leadership skills required to meet any crisis. I’m also confident he will ensure the department and its personnel remain well trained and equipped to respond to challenges.”

Kaczor comments, “Having been involved in the fire service for many years, it’s an honor to be able to lead my friends and colleagues as I take on this new role. I want to thank County Executive Ossenfort for the trust he’s placed in me. Montgomery County is a tightknit community, and you always see the best of us when tragedy strikes,” “Communications and team work are key to our success and I look forward to helping others ensure they are prepared when disaster strikes.” “I would also like to take a moment to thank Rick Sager for his service and his mentorship,” “We wish Rick well and know he will be enjoying time with his wife Concetta, children and grandchildren.”

Montgomery county explains Kaczor is a longstanding member of the county’s first responder community having previously served as chief of the Rural Grove Fire Department. The county adds Kaczor has been a part of Montgomery County Fire Investigators unit since 2011 and has been in charge of the county’s fire training efforts since 2014. “We are excited to have Jeff take on the role of Emergency Services Director,” said Ossenfort “He is extremely passionate about fire service and I’m certain will excel in this new role.”