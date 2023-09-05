AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 30, Lawrence L. Elliot Jr., 66, was arrested by the Amsterdam Police Department. Elliot, a level three sex offender, failed to register internet accounts and failed to complete his 90-day verification check-in.

Elliot is required by law to disclose such accounts with local law enforcement or the New York State sex offender registry within 10 days of creation. Police say that on one of his unregistered accounts, Elliot falsely represented himself as an attorney offering legal representation.

Elliot was charged with:

Failure to verify address every 90 days

Two counts of failure to register

Unauthorized practice

Elliot was processed at the Amsterdam Police Headquarters. He was arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $25,000 cash bail.