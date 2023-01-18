FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new body scanner has been installed at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith and Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort announced the scanner is intended to prevent dangerous contraband from entering the building.

The sheriff’s office explains the Soter RS detects contraband items such as weapons, drugs or cellphones by using transmission technology. Smith states, “The goal and purpose of this equipment is to assist in identifying and hopefully eliminating contraband from coming into the building.” Smith reports there were 70 incidents involving some sort of contraband in the facility in 2022. Smith adds, “Some of those contraband cases are dangerous and others are minor, but any contraband in the facility is a potential safety hazard to staff, so I’m hopeful this device will eliminate these incidents,” “I’m grateful for the support of the Executive and County Legislature as we continuously look to enhance the safety for not only the public, but our staff and the incarcerated persons in our custody.”