New basketball court unveiled in Amsterdam

Montgomery County
Posted:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A brand new basketball court opened Wednesday in the city of Amsterdam.

The court at Veteran’s Park was renovated with $10,000 in funding. The project began one year ago, and Wednesday was the first day kids were able to enjoy the new court.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Amsterdam Mayor Michael Ciquanti were on hand for the ribbon cutting. Officials said the new court will help keep kids off the street.

Officials also said it’s a great way for kids of all ages to come together and socialize.

