AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Prepare yourselves for cuteness overload because Wednesday is National Puppy Day! The paw-some day created for all dog enthusiasts to celebrate man’s best friend.

The special day is all about celebrating dogs while promoting pet adoption. At Montgomery County SPCA every day is like National Puppy Day!

The animal shelter recently received four puppies: Molly, Mary, Erin and Patrick. Patrick is currently in foster care, but the three sisters will soon be available for adoption.

Interested in adoption? The animal shelter will post on their website when the dogs are available in about three weeks.