MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, April 15, Montgomery CountyEmergency Management announced road work to begin for the upcoming week. As a result traffic delays are expected due to multiple road and lane closures as listed below.

City of Amsterdam

On Route 30 over the Canal, the middle lane will be closed in both directions. Traffic will flow through the outside lanes north and southbound.

On Route 5 eastbound ramp to Route 30 southbound will remain closed. Erie Street eastbound will be closed and a temporary traffic signal will be used.

On Route 5 between County Route 157 and Route 30 southbound. The westbound lane on Route 5 will be closed to traffic from Dean Street to Schuyler Street. Additionally, the left shoulder will be closed from Route 5, intersection of Main Street and Schuyler Street to Route 5, Liberty Street intersection.

On Route 5 between John Street and Lark Street. There will be a full east-bound sidewalk closure with a pedestrian detour in place.

Route 67 between Kellogg Street and Clizbe Avenue. There will be lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to highway reconstruction.



Village of Fonda

On Route 5 between Hickory Hill Road and Route 334. There will be intermittent shoulder closures due to advanced road work sign installation.

On Route 334 between Route 5 and Veeder Street. There will be intermittent shoulder closures due to advanced road work sign installation.

On Route 5 between Switzerhill Road and Mohawk Drive. There will be intermittent shoulder closures due to advanced road work sign installation



Village of Fort Johnson

On Route 5 at the intersection of Route 67.

There will be lane closures in both directions due to the installation of new traffic signal heads, and pedestrian poles along with other miscellaneous traffic signal work.

Town of Canajoharie