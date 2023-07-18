MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced that one person has passed away following a two-car motor vehicle crash on Saturday morning. Rodney P. Hayes, 48, of Niskayuna, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say the crash occurred on Bendick Corners Road. Investigations determined that Hayes was traveling north on a motorcycle and attempted to pass two vehicles heading in the same direction. At this time, a third vehicle was making a left-hand turn into the Fulton Montgomery Community College campus.

The motorcycle collided with the turning vehicle. Hayes was transported to the Albany Medical Center before succumbing to his injuries.

The driver cooperated with police investigations, and there are currently no charges or citations against them. The occupants sustained minor injuries from airbag deployment. Police say that speed and unsafe passing appear to be factors in the crash.