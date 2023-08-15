FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police agencies around Montgomery County will participate in the statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign that runs from August 15 to September 4. The campaign aims to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.

“As you prepare your end-of-summer plans with family and friends, make sure you have a plan to get to your destination safely,” said STOP-DWI Coordinator Jeff Kaczor. “Impaired driving is a reckless, costly, all-too-often deadly decision that puts all those sharing the road in danger. I urge all drivers and passengers to be smart and have a plan.”

The Labor Day/End of Summer High Visibility Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives that include major holidays. Drivers who need assistance finding a safe ride home can download the STOP DWI mobile app.