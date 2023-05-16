FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County is hosting a free household hazardous waste collection on July 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the County Annex building at 20 Park Street. This opportunity is only available to residents of Montgomery County, and attendees may be asked for proof of residency.
|Accepted
|Not Accepted
|– Pesticides
– Corrosives
– Pool Chemicals
– Oil Based Paints/Stains
– Anti-Freeze
– Fluorescent Bulbs
– Hazardous Cleaning Products
– Driveway Sealer
|– Ammunition and Explosives
– Pharmaceuticals
– Electronic Waste
– Infectious Waste
– Radioactive Waste
– Tires
– Asbestos
– Oil
– Latex
– Paint
– Regular garbage
– Construction materials
To avoid traffic congestion, time slots have been allocated based on the first initial of your last name. The time allocations are:
- A to G: 8 – 9 a.m.
- H to M: 9 – 10 a.m.
- N to S: 10 – 11 a.m.
- T to Z: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The collection is for households only. No businesses. For more information, contact solid waste at (518) 853-8174.