The free hazardous waste collection is for households only.

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County is hosting a free household hazardous waste collection on July 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the County Annex building at 20 Park Street. This opportunity is only available to residents of Montgomery County, and attendees may be asked for proof of residency.

Accepted Not Accepted – Pesticides

– Corrosives

– Pool Chemicals

– Oil Based Paints/Stains

– Anti-Freeze

– Fluorescent Bulbs

– Hazardous Cleaning Products

– Driveway Sealer – Ammunition and Explosives

– Pharmaceuticals

– Electronic Waste

– Infectious Waste

– Radioactive Waste

– Tires

– Asbestos

– Oil

– Latex

– Paint

– Regular garbage

– Construction materials

To avoid traffic congestion, time slots have been allocated based on the first initial of your last name. The time allocations are:

A to G: 8 – 9 a.m.

H to M: 9 – 10 a.m.

N to S: 10 – 11 a.m.

T to Z: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The collection is for households only. No businesses. For more information, contact solid waste at (518) 853-8174.