FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County is hosting a public forum on climate resilience and planning for flood resilience and extreme weather. Community members are welcome to sign up for the hybrid meeting and provide input that will help craft local sections of Montgomery County’s Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The meeting will cover previous mitigation strategies and planning for the future. Attendees will get the chance to listen to speakers from Tighe & Bond and county officials and break out into smaller groups to discuss local concerns with neighbors.

The meeting will be held at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 200 Clark Drive on September 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Those who cannot attend in person can join the meeting virtually. There is no cost but pre-registration is required. Light refreshments will be provided.

Those interested in attending in person should register online by September 15. Those planning to attend virtually should register online by September 18.