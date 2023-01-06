SAINT JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A timber company based in Saint Johnsville was fined in relation to an unattended fire that burned out of control, according to the Environmental Conservation Police.

On November 7, 2022, the unnamed company allegedly left a pile of waste slab wood burning overnight. The fire spread to the point the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and local fire department were called to contain it. According to an Environmental Conservation Officer, the company owner took responsibility for leaving the fire unattended.

On December 14, 2022, the defendant appeared at Saint Johnsville Town Court and accepted a plea to one count of illegal disposal of solid waste. They paid a fine of $1,500 and a $90 surcharge.