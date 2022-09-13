AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Back for its 20th year, “Sundae on the Farm” is slated to return to Montgomery County on Sunday, September 18 from noon to 4 p.m. Organizers said the free event will come complete with educational information and exhibits, 4-H demonstrations, a farmer’s market, family fun activities, Farmer Olympics, horse drawn wagon rides, and free ice cream donated by Stewart’s Shops.

“We are proud to be able to say we have 20 years of educating the public and want to continue for at least 20 more,” said Rebecca Ferry of Montgomery County Soil and Water District. “Our farmers are proud to share their stories and their love for our land and animals. We want our community and beyond to know we take great pride and care in what we do and work hard to produce the food and products you love.”

Creek Acres Farm is the host this year. The farm is owned by the Bunker family and has been continually growing since its inception in 1969. The 1100-acre property milks 460 Holstein cows daily and has 950 bovines on site. Creek Acres Farm is located at 6419 State Highway 30, in Amsterdam.

“As the third generation here at Creek Acres, I’m excited to share the dairy farm my family has been building for years,” said Matt Bunker, Co-Owner of Creek Acres Farm. “Our primary focus is on keeping our cows happy and healthy, and on September 18 we will be doing our part to inform the public about agriculture.”

Herdsman Erika Gogis says, “All of us at the farm share a passion for dairy cows, and Sundae On The Farm will serve as the perfect platform to educate and entertain kids and adults. It will be a great community event, and all are welcome!”

To kick off the day, there is a Dairy Dash 5k. For the second year in a row, runners can walk or run the 5k, starting at 9 a.m. It is $35 to register for the race, and water, chocolate milk, and snacks are available after the event. To register, call Rebecca Ferry at (518) 853-7016.

For up-to-date event information, visit the Sundae on the Farm website, or follow the event on Facebook. Any questions may be directed to Rebecca Ferry at Montgomery County Soil and Water.