Montgomery County solar farm approved

FLORDIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NYS Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board) has approved a solar farm in Florida, New York. The approval lets High River Energy Center build and operate the 90-megawatt renewable energy facility.

According to the Siting Board, it considered a detailed review and robust public participation process in making the decision. It says the project meets or exceeds all siting requirements. “The High River solar farm will benefit all New Yorkers by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels while boosting clean-energy investment, clean-energy jobs, and improving our environment,” said Siting Board Chair John B. Howard in a written statement.

The project is expected to produce enough clean energy to power 18,000 average homes per year. It also creates 250 construction jobs that pay a total of $9.8 million in wages. Local jobs will go primarily to equipment operators, truck drivers, laborers, and electricians.

The solar farm will occupy roughly 1,425 acres of land, and bring in annual payments to local landowners through leases and easements. It will improve fuel diversity and grid reliability while helping to modernize vital energy infrastructure. High River Energy also says local governments will also receive $11.4 million in payments in lieu of taxes and other funding over 20 years.