FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that scammers were taking advantage of people during the winter storm. Scammers were allegedly installing software on home phones that allowed them to identify themselves fraudulently asking for money towards payment of an Apple account on Amazon. These calls would appear to come from a friend or acquaintance.

Thankfully, in the cases reported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the potential victim did not have either of those accounts and was smart enough to not cooperate and report it. It is always best practice, said the Sheriff’s Office, to avoid giving personal information to others over the phone altogether. Never give any money to anyone you do not know personally or exactly who you are talking with.

You can never be too careful. Sheriff’s Office officials remind you to stay vigilant and cautious- don’t be a victim.