Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeks survey respondents

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for responses on a policing survey. The Sheriff’s Office wants area residents to fill out and share the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Survey.

The Sheriff’s Office says they need to understand the feelings and opinions of residents to develop appropriate law policies and improve relationships between police-community relations and working partnerships. They say survey responses will help them better to protect and serve community.

All responses are confidential.

The survey is just one step in police reform processes mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the summer. Across the state and in Montgomery County, law enforcement agencies are now required to participate in a Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration by April 1. As part of Cuomo’s executive orders, police must solicit and incorporate public feedback. As part of the reform and reinvention process, Montgomery County law enforcement agencies say they’ve already held internal meetings and community discussions, updated training procedures, and began policy evaluations.

