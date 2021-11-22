Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases new smartphone app

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has released a new smartphone app. The app will help provide information quickly and efficiently to Montgomery County residents and visitors.

The app features:

Meet the Sheriff

News and Press Releases

Compliments and Concerns

Jail Information

Most Wanted

Sex Offenders Search

Submit a Tip

Contact Us

The mobile app was created by TheSheriffApp.com, which specializes in mobile app development for public safety organizations across the country.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play.