Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases new smartphone app

Montgomery County

by: Sara Rizzo

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office new smartphone app (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has released a new smartphone app. The app will help provide information quickly and efficiently to Montgomery County residents and visitors.

The app features:

  • Meet the Sheriff
  • News and Press Releases
  • Compliments and Concerns
  • Jail Information
  • Most Wanted
  • Sex Offenders Search
  • Submit a Tip
  • Contact Us

The mobile app was created by TheSheriffApp.com, which specializes in mobile app development for public safety organizations across the country.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play.

