FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify an individual. Police are asking for the public’s help to ID him.

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said he is wanted for questioning in regards to a stolen credit card investigation in the Town of Amsterdam over the past weekend.

If you have any information, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 518-853-5500 or 518-736-1850.