AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 14 tires were found dumped on Cranes Hollow Road in Amsterdam, and they are currently searching for the person or person(s) responsible.

The tire brands include Cooper, Kelly, Continental, and Achilles. They are also reporting tires being dumped on Baldwin Road. The Sheriff’s Office also says a black truck may be involved. They are asking the public to check cameras if you are in the area, and anyone with information to call (518) 853-5500.