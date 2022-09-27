FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After receiving a request for proposal (RFP) for the demolition of 22 buildings at the vacant Beech-Nut Baby Foods plant, Montgomery County is looking to take the next step in demolition and redevelopment. Montgomery County has accepted bids for demolition work at the plant, and the next step follows up on other demolition and prep work that has been completed at the sight.

“Successful redevelopment of the Exit 29 site has been a longstanding priority for my administration and the community,” said Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort. Canajoharie relied on the economic impact of Beech-Nut for over a century. We are making marked progress toward breathing new life into this site and making it an economic engine again. Securing the bids and completing this demolition work is going to be another major accomplishment on the road to redevelopment. I look forward to working with my partners in the County Legislature to secure a contract that will make for a positive start to 2023. Demolition of these remaining structures is one of the final hurdles to creating a shovel ready site that we believe will be enticing to additional developers and businesses. When completed, the work will truly demonstrate the significant potential for the property. The Exit 29 site remains one of our most active and important economic development projects, and our team is anxious to engage a contractor to get this next phase of demolition underway. The Business Development Center also continues to be proactive in our efforts to market the property for new investment.”

Under the terms of the RFP, all proposals must be received no later than Friday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m. The County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.