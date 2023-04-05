FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County has secured $120,000 in state funding that will be used to better prepare for future emergencies. The 5-year Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan will be updated, and climate vulnerability assessments will be incorporated into the plan.

“Developing a comprehensive written plan allows the County and its local jurisdictions to identify risks associated with natural disasters and develop long-term strategies to address future hazardous events,” said Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort. “Updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan will ensure the County, our local governments, and our emergency service providers are prepared to act when disaster strikes.”

“The updated HMP will help the county and municipalities have a plan that will proactively address long-term resiliency in the face of current and future natural hazards,” said Jeffrey Kaczor, Montgomery County’s Director of Emergency Services. “This helps everyone be better prepared for a natural disaster and allows for quicker recovery times after a major event.”