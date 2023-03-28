FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide free smoke detectors to families across the county. The goal of the “Sound the Alarm” campaign is to provide three functioning smoke detectors to every household in need.

“I’m proud our team has taken steps to integrate this program into our community,” said County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort. “Safety is always a top priority, and this will ensure residents have the necessary tools to detect a home fire in the event of an emergency.”

Residents interested in receiving a free smoke detector can contact the Red Cross at preparedness.eny@redcross. Residents can also call (518) 694-5121 to schedule an installation appointment.