Montgomery County providing warming stations during winter months

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Emergency Management Office and Montgomery County Public Health Department are providing warming stations to residents during the winter months. The stations will provide an area for residents to get out of the cold.

The warming stations are:

Horace Inman Center in Amsterdam on Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Town of Glen Office Building in Fultonville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community House and Village Hall in St. Johnsville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The stations will follow COVID guidelines. Montgomery County advises residents to take precautions when dealing with the cold:

Be aware of wind chill

Wear appropriate outdoor clothing such as layers of warm clothing, mittens, hats, scarves and waterproof boots

Work slowly when doing outdoor chores

Use the buddy system and have an emergency kit when outdoors

Take your cell phone with you

For more information about winter safety, you can call the Public Health Department at (518) 853-3531 or the Emergency Management Office at (518) 853-4011.