AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Bella Cruz, 14, of Amsterdam. Bella was last seen at the Amsterdam High School on June 16.

Police said Bella is believed to be in the Amsterdam area, not in any danger, and is missing of her own free will. Bella is white, 5’4″, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with her hair down and has a noticeable Scar on her left leg from a dog bite

Anyone with information may contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-1850 or the Amsterdam Police Department at (518) 842-1100. In addition to one of her family members at (518) 775-6043 or (518) 775-7462.