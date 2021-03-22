Montgomery County man arrested over alleged knife-throwing

PALATINE BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Jeremy Joseph Reynolds, 39, of Palatine Bridge. They say he used a knife as a projectile during an assault.

Close to midnight on Tuesday, March 16, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault that left a victim with a slash on his head. Deputies said their investigation led to Reynolds.

Police say Reynolds threw a folding knife at the victim, causing the severe injury. The victim was sent to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Reynolds faces criminal charges: