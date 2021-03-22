Montgomery County man arrested over alleged knife-throwing

Montgomery County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jeremy Joseph Reynolds (Montgomery County Sheriff)

Jeremy Joseph Reynolds (Montgomery County Sheriff)

PALATINE BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Jeremy Joseph Reynolds, 39, of Palatine Bridge. They say he used a knife as a projectile during an assault.

Close to midnight on Tuesday, March 16, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault that left a victim with a slash on his head. Deputies said their investigation led to Reynolds.

Police say Reynolds threw a folding knife at the victim, causing the severe injury. The victim was sent to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Reynolds faces criminal charges:

  • Assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire