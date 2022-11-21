FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Public and Mental Health and the Department of Social Services (DSS) are partnering to make sure local foster children are given cakes on their birthdays. The new initiative, dubbed “kindness cakes,” was pitched by county resident Heather Lopez.

The goal of the program is to ensure that children in the community get a birthday cake on their special day. County officials said baking cakes for children facing struggles is best achieved through shared responsibility and mutual support.

“When Heather brought this idea to me, I thought this program could only bring happiness to kids who are facing difficult situations,” Public and Mental Health Director Sara Boerenko said.

Lopez had learned of similar programs where community members volunteer to bake and deliver cakes to children in foster care and wanted to help organize a similar program in Montgomery County. “Everyone should feel special on their birthday, especially a child,” Lopez said. “Montgomery County has been known for its kindness and I thought, birthday cakes for children—what an amazing concept to make a reality!”

Lopez met with Boerenko and Department of Social Services staff to determine the logistics of the program. The group is now seeking community members willing to volunteer by baking or delivering cakes for pre-determined children.

Interim Department of Social Services Commissioner Thomas Lippie said DSS is very happy to participate in the program. “Bringing a smile to a young child brings a smile to all our faces,” Lippie said. “My thanks to all the program organizers and the volunteers for making smiles happen. At DSS, we strive to do something special every day, and the Kindness Cakes program is doing something very special.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit the Kindness Cakes tab on Montgomery County’s website to fill out an application. “In Montgomery County, we are made of something stronger,” Boerenko said. “Kindness Cakes will showcase the ingredients that our county has for joy and the love we have for our community.”